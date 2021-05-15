40 recoveries and 14 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the City of Grande Prairie on Friday. There are now 390 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

17 recoveries and 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 127 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 525.3 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 399.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 1,195 new cases were reported on Friday from 12,926 tests for a positivity rate of 9.2 per cent. Province-wide, 686 people are in hospital because of COVID-19, with 178 requiring the ICU.