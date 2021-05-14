Drivers could see some delays in sections of the city next week as crews will finishing up some work on the west side of Grande Prairie.

Starting Monday May 17th until May 24th, crews will be on 116th Street from 97th Avenue to north of 104th Avenue, eastbound traffic from 84th Avenue from 113 Street to 108th Street, as well as 100th Street from 104 Avenue to 108 Avenue.

The city says these roads will be down to a single lane periodically to allow for asphalt repairs.