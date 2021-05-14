50 recoveries and 14 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the City of Grande Prairie on Thursday. There are now 416 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

20 recoveries and six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 131 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 560.3 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 412.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 1,433 new cases were reported on Thursday from 15,029 tests for a positivity rate of 9.5 per cent. Province-wide, 713 people are in hospital because of COVID-19, with 177 requiring the ICU.