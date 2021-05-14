Free guided tours are back on the menu at Heritage Village, as the City of Grande Prairie is now accepting bookings for up to five people in the same household.

One-hour time slots are available for booking between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

COVID-19 safety measures will be put in place in efforts to prevent the spread of the virus and protect the safety of staff, volunteers and visitors.

Bookings must be made three days in advance at the City of Grande Prairie’s website.