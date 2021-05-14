Police have reached out to the public for help finding a girl missing from Grande Prairie. 15-year-old Cheyenne Rees was last seen in the city on Wednesday, May 12th.

Cheyenne is described as 5’5″ and 138 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing grey sweat pants and a grey hoodie.

The RCMP says there is concern for the teen’s wellbeing. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.