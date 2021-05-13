The gates to campgrounds in the County of Grande Prairie will open Friday. Campers will be able to use Bear Lake Campground, Demmitt Campground, Hommy Campground, Kleskun Hills Campground, and Pipestone Creek Campground.

Parks and Recreation Manager Christine Rawlins says the locations are ideal for anyone who may have missed out on a campsite at a national or provincial Park.

“Whether you enjoy parking your trailer for a few days, pitching a tent, picnicking, canoeing, or hiking, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors at our many parks and campground facilities. We appreciate that people are excited to get outdoors and relax after a long pandemic winter indoors.”

Some upgrades have been made to the County’s facilities, including new information kiosks and site maps at each campground. Pipestone Creek also has 25 new powered sites in Loop A and an additional 18 are planned for Loop D by June 25.

Reservations for overnight camping at Pipestone Creek can be made online while phone-in reservations are available at Bear Lake, Hommy, and Kleskun Hills. Demmitt only accepts drop-ins.

“These are all fantastic facilities to experience a getaway close to home,” says Rawlins. “County campgrounds are some of the few facilities that still include firewood in the camping fee, making them excellent value for money.”

Rawlins adds that the beach at Bear Lake is ideal for day use for people who enjoy kayaking, stand up paddle boarding, and kiteboarding.