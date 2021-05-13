39 recoveries and 13 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. There are now 452 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

14 recoveries and four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 145 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 608.8 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 456.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 1,558 new cases were reported on Wednesday from 15,266 tests for a positivity rate of 10.2 per cent. Province-wide, 722 people are in hospital because of COVID-19, with 177 requiring the ICU.