Central Peace- Notley MLA Todd Loewen has stepped down as UCP Caucus Chair and has suggested Premier Jason Kenney do the same.

Loewen posted a letter on social media around 1 a.m. Wednesday, addressed to Premier Kenney, listing his reason for resigning, naming, wanting the ability to speak freely on the issues he sees in the provincial government.

“We did not unite around blind loyalty to one man. And, while you promoted unity, it’s clear unity is falling apart. I know that many Albertans, including myself, no longer have confidence in your leadership.”

Loewen says he believes responses from the government is being perceived as weak and ineffective to Albertans. He adds that he believes it has made it difficult to effectively represent the concerns and interests of individuals in his riding.

“Albertans perceive our government as out-of-touch and arrogant, and they expect our caucus to bring their issues of concern to the government. Many of us have tried to do so repeatedly, only to be ignored or dismissed,” he adds. “Albertans have lost trust in the leadership of our government and are no longer willing to extend us any benefit of the doubt on most issues.”

Loewen suggests the federal government has dysfunction in the caucus, directly stating it is a result of the premier’s leadership abilities, which he calls contradictory, confusing, and inflammatory.

“Alberta now faces a troubling economic crisis with historically high unemployment, dying small businesses, and staggering levels of debt. The people of Alberta have lost trust in this government because you have not brought the needed balance and reason to the discussion. Albertans and our UCP party members deserve better,” he adds.

Loewen says that what used to be “Alberta strong and free” is not true for him anymore, as he says it is clear to him the unity is falling apart.

“When the Premier chooses not to listen to caucus, is it any wonder why the people choose to stop listening to the government? Our supporters and those I represent can no longer tolerate this,” he adds.

Loewen adds that he has helped build the conservative movement in Alberta for the past 13 years and still values the principles of the UCP but, he says he no longer has confidence in the leadership of Premier Jason Kenney.

Edited as of 11:12 pm on May 13, 2021