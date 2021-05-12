The Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital and International Paper mill in the County of Grande Prairie have been added to the provincial COVID-19 community outbreak list.

Alberta Health tells MyGrandePrairieNow.com that eight active and seven recovered cases of the virus are linked to the outbreak at International Paper. No breakdown has been provided for the hospital in Beaverlodge.

RCCC West Kakwa Lodge has six active and six recovered cases as of May 11th. Costco Grande Prairie has one active and 11 recovered cases, Stepping Stones South Daycare has two active cases and six recoveries, and Walmart is reporting three active and 17 recovered cases of COVID-19.

Outbreaks with all recovered cases continue to be reported at Canadian Brew House, Reed Energy Group, Royal Camp Services, Gardens at Emerald Park, Tourmaline Oil Nabors, and the County of Grande Prairie office building in Clairmont.

Outbreaks at public facilities, not including long-term care facilities or schools, are reported publicly when there are five or more cases. They are declared over when four weeks have passed with no new cases.