The first ever disc golf course in the County of Grande Prairie has officially opened. Thanks to a $40,000 grant from New Horizon Co-op, the Co-op Community Disc Golf Course at Evergreen Park is ready to welcome players of all skill levels.

Grande Prairie Disc Golf Club Vice President Phil Duffy says he has been excited about the new course for a long time, adding the grant helped get things like the shelter building, baskets, tee pads, equipment for fencing, and signage in place.

“We knew we wanted to put the course in, but as soon as we got the grant, we knew we had the money to buy all the equipment we needed,” he adds.

Duffy says in addition to being the first 18-hole disc golf course in the county, he feels they were able to get to this point while still keeping things as environmentally friendly as possible during the build.

“What we’re most proud of is the area has traditionally been used for illegal dumping, illegal tree cutting, and a lot of illegal activity that we want to deter.”

Duffy believes that the increased foot traffic in the area will help continue to keep a range of illegal activity at bay. He adds they managed to complete construction on the course without a single tree being cut down.

“How it worked was that about 10 years ago when mountain pine beetles came through the area, they had to log an area and the design of the course follows that logged area.”

Although playing on the course is free, Duffy is hoping visitors will opt to buy a $40 annual membership, as it helps with the course maintenance.