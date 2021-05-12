52 recoveries and 38 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the City of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. There are now 478 active cases of the virus in the municipality. 17 recovered and 11 new cases of the virus were also identified in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 155 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 643.8 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 487.9 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 1,799 new cases were reported on Tuesday from 17,534 tests for a positivity rate of 10.2 per cent. Province-wide, 737 people remain in hospital because of COVID-19, with 169 requiring the ICU.