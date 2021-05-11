37 recoveries and 20 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Monday. There are now 492 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

18 recovered and seven new cases of the virus were also identified in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 161 cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 662.7 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 506.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 1,449 new cases were discovered on Monday from 11,852 completed tests, a positivity rate of 12.7 per cent. Province-wide, 705 people remain in hospital with 163 requiring the ICU.