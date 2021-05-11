Construction on Phase 4 of the Downtown Rehab project is set to begin May 3rd. (mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

Starting Wednesday morning, the intersection of 99 Street and 100 Avenue will be closed to all but local traffic as construction on the Downtown Rehabilitation Project continues.

The city says the closure will not be short-term, as it will remain closed for the foreseeable future, and will allow the contractor to work uninhibited in and through that intersection.

Officials say 100 Avenue between 99 Street and 98 Street will also be closed to through traffic and parking, while half the block remains open to users of the downtown Co-op parking lot.

The first shovel hit the ground on the $14 million project last week, since then, the city says the installation of new underground pipes at the intersection of 100 Avenue and 100 Street has already been completed. That intersection, which was closed on May 3rd, has been temporarily paved with asphalt and reopened until crews return in July.

Some of the work in the rehabilitation project includes replacing the old underground sanitary lines, as well as roadway reconstruction. The streetscape portion of the project will include the installation of wider sidewalks, higher visibility pedestrian crossings, and enhanced seating for pedestrians.