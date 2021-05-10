The wildfire danger level in the Grande Prairie Forest Area has increased to high. Alberta Wildfire says it will likely remain that way until weather conditions improve.

Wildfire experts are asking all residents in the area to take extra caution when in the forest area, especially when it comes to locations with dry grass and dry vegetation.

No fire permits for heavy fuels will be issued during this time but, Alberta Wildfire says active permits are not affected. However, anyone is being urged to avoid burning of any kind when it’s windy.

Since the wildfire season began on March 1st, 27 wildfires have burned nearly 54 hectares in the Grande Prairie Forest Area. If you see a wildfire, Alberta Wildfire is asking you to report it immediately to 310-FIRE.