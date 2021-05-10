As of May 8th, Alberta Health Services says there are 504 active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie (Alberta.ca)

504 active cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the City of Grande Prairie on May 8th. This, after 64 new cases of the virus were reported in the city over the last 48 hours.

The breakdown of new cases and recoveries on Friday and Saturday need to be confirmed with Alberta Health, due to a discrepancy on the provincial website Saturday. MyGrandePrairieNow.com will update with the correct totals.

Nine new and seven recovered cases of COVID-19 were identified in the County of Grande Prairie on Saturday. 1That leaves 74 active cases of the virus in the region.

The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 678.8 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 547.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 1,633 new cases of the virus were identified on Saturday from 15,509 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 11.39 per cent. Province-wide, 668 remain in hospital with COVID-19, with 155 requiring the ICU.