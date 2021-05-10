Part of Pinnacle Drive will go under the knife starting Monday. City of Grande Prairie crews will be doing road work between 112 Street and 108 Street, including concrete work, storm sewer repairs, an asphalt overlay, line painting, and landscaping.

During construction, drivers are asked to be careful in the area, and to follow signs for any detours and flag people. Pedestrians will be able to use the area, but there could be some disruptions.

Crews will also be continuing work on 92 Street, from 67 Avenue to south of 72 Avenue, as well as on 68 Avenue between Resources Road and 86 Street. In those areas, they’ll be doing some minor curb and storm sewer work, as well as marking the pavements and doing landscaping repairs.

Work in all areas is scheduled for Mondays through Saturdays and should be done by mid-June.

At the same time, work will also be done on some of the city’s trails. Crews will be start on the west side of Resources Road between 88 Avenue and 68 Avenue, and then 68 Avenue between Resources Road and 86 Street doing asphalt overlay in some areas and a completel replacement in others.