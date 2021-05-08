UPDATE: RCMP says Highway 2 is passable as of 11 p.m.

One person has died after a crash on Highway 2 between Range Road 33 and Range Road 34.

Police say the collision took place between two motorcycles travelling southbound and a one tonne truck travelling northbound collided. One of the two motorcycle drivers was declared dead at the scene. The second motorcycle driver and the driver of the truck were not injured.

Traffic on Highway 2 will be impassable for several hours, according to authorities, as investigator remain on scene. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.