75 new and 18 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Thursday. There are now 510 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

19 new and 13 recovered cases of COVID-19 were also identified in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 185 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 686.9 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 582.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 1,980 new cases of the virus were identified on Thursday from 18,963 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 10.4 per cent. Province-wide, 659 remain in hospital with COVID-19, with 150 requiring the ICU.