The County of Grande Prairie has lifted its gravel road ban. As of May 7th, gravel roads have returned to 100 per cent axle weight loading 24 hours a day until further notice.

Meanwhile, the City of Grande Prairie will maintain its gravel road ban, with vehicles limited to 75 per cent axle weight 24 hours a day.

Road bans are put in place in municipalities across Alberta as a way to protect roads during times they’re vulnerable to damage, like a spring thaw.