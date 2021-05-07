Road bans are used during the spring thaw to protect vulnerable gravel roads, (Photo: County of Grande Prairie)

The County of Grande Prairie has lifted its gravel road ban. As of May 7th, gravel roads have returned to 100 per cent axle weight loading 24 hours a day until further notice.

Meanwhile, the City of Grande Prairie will maintain its gravel road ban, with vehicles limited to 75 per cent axle weight 24 hours a day.

Road bans are put in place in municipalities across Alberta as a way to protect roads during times they’re vulnerable to damage, like a spring thaw.