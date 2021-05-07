The RCMP says Gerladine Cardinal disappeared between May 6th and May 7th under suspicious circumstances (Supplied, Peace Regional RCMP)

UPDATE: The RCMP says Geraldine Cardinal has been located safe and sound.

Peace Regional RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing Grimshaw woman who disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Police say 26-year-old Geraldine Katelyn Cardinal was last seen getting into a Red Dodge Caravan in Grimshaw between the evening of May 6th and approximately 7 a.m. on May 7th.

Authorities say there were several unknown males in the vehicle, but believe one or more of the males in the vehicle may be from the Edmonton area.

Mounties believe she may also be in the communities of Grande Prairie, Peace River, or Spirit River. Geraldine Cardinal is described as 5’6 and 183 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye sweater and blue jeans.

Police say there is concern for her well-being, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677, or Crime Stoppers.