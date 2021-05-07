The unemployment rate in western Alberta dropped in April. According to numbers released by Statistics Canada on Friday, the economic region containing Grande Prairie had an unemployment rate of 9.8 per cent, down from 10 per cent in March. This time last year, a full month into the COVID-19 pandemic, the area’s unemployment sat at 10.1 per cent.

The unemployment rate across Alberta dipped slightly from to March to April from 10.5 to 9.9 per cent.

The national unemployment rate also dropped in the month of April from 8.8 to 8.4 per cent.