A mother-daughter duo from Grande Prairie are showing their support for women battling cancer with a virtual 5K this Mother’s Day.

Through the Compassion House Foundation, the ‘Walk Her Way 5K’ is a virtual event to help support women and their families with homes and emotional and mental support during cancer treatment.

Khris Weeks says the Compassion House Foundation played a huge role in her life, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer, she needed radiation treatment. With the closest treatment option located in Edmonton, she stayed at the Compassion House roughly three years ago for three weeks, she mentioned how difficult it was with having no family close by.

“I didn’t really know where I was going to be, when I found out about Compassion house I realized it was the place I needed to be,” she adds.

“That’s one of the things that meant a lot to me, having the ability to share with other people who are going through similar treatments as you are.”

Now, Khris, and daughter Erin want to try and give back as best they can. The two have already helped the foundation raise $27,000 of the $50,000 goal.

You can donate or sign up for Walk Her Way 5K on their website.