56 new and 55 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in Grande Prairie on Wednesday. There are now 453 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

16 recoveries and eight new cases were also discovered in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 179 active cases remain in the region.

The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 610.1 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 563.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 2,211 new cases of the virus were discovered on Wednesday from 19,909 tests, for a positivity rate of just over 11 per cent. Province-wide, 654 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 146 requiring the ICU.