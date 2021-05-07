Sexsmith Citizens on Patrol is seeking new members to help keep the streets safe in the community. President Ken Hildebrand says the crew consists of 18 members that help patrol the streets during the night.

“We go in pairs, drive around town in pairs to observe anything that might be suspicious. If we find anything suspicious then we phone the RCMP and they come to investigate,” he adds.

In addition to that, Hildebrand says members also help patrol the streets on Friday and Saturday nights, also helping law enforcement with traffic control when needed.

Hildebrand says they are hoping to gain new members to eventually have members patrolling the streets Monday through Friday to further assist with crime prevention.

“I think with people just knowing we have citizens on Patrol deters people from committing crimes,” he adds.

Before the pandemic, Citizens on Patrol members also worked with the RCMP to help provide information and education on crime prevention. He says their push to educate the public didn’t always have to be a presentation or special event.

“We would go to a hockey rink on a Saturday during the day, and leave notes on cars if there were things left inside that should be covered up,” he says.

The volunteer process consists of an application that is available through the Sexsmith town office, a criminal background check, followed by training.