Municipal leaders from across the Grande Prairie region have come together urging residents to be supportive of one another as the response to COVID-19 continues across the province.

In a joint statement, City of Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton, County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre, Town of Sexsmith Mayor Kate Potter, Town of Beaverlodge Mayor Gary Rycroft, and M.D. of Greenview Reeve Dale Smith are asking residents to continue the diligence they’ve shown since the pandemic began in March 2020.

“Across the region, we urge all of our community members to continue to support each other in the face of challenge and do their part in the mutual effort to combat COVID-19.

We understand this is a very difficult time for our citizens and all Albertans. We know that the Peace Region is built on grit and resiliency and now, more than ever, we need to be there for one another. We also remind everyone to continue to reach out with generosity and compassion to lend a helping hand to a neighbour, check in on friends and family, and support local businesses.

Residents are strongly urged to continue to follow the advice of our health experts and follow provincial health orders so we can protect our families, friends, and neighbours and reduce the burden on our health care and emergency response systems.

Everyone has a role in ending the pandemic. We call on each and every one of our citizens to do their part to keep one another safe and ease the pressure on those who are on the front lines of the pandemic.”

As of May 4th, the latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 608.8 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 588.6 cases per 100,000 people, while the MD of Greenview has an active case rate of 147.2 per 100,000.