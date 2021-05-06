Grande Prairie Public School Division Trustee Lynn Driedger has resigned from her position.

The school division says the resignation is required as Driedger will be moving outside of the City of Grande Prairie boundary, and thus can’t continue in the role. The remainder of the Board of Trustees will remain intact, as they have chosen not to replace the seat until the 2021 Municipal Election.

In a statement, board members say they are appreciative of the hard work and dedication Driedger provided to the Division since her election to the position in 2017.

The resignation was retroactive to March 18th, 2021.