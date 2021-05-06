There is now a higher risk of a wildfire sparking in the Grande Prairie Forest Area. Alberta Wildfire increased the danger rating to high Wednesday, saying high winds and warmer conditions will continue to increase the potential for wildfires in the area.

“Every precaution is needed to ensure no new wildfires are started,” it adds, noting a fire advisory is already in effect for the region.

Any burning without a valid fire permit, other than a campfire, is prohibited, but existing fire permits are still valid. New permits will only be issued for essential burning on a case-by-case basis.

People in the area are reminded to clean debris from moving parts and to check mufflers when operating equipment, and not to operate in tall grass.

“Keep watch of your surroundings and ensure you have sufficient firefighting equipment and water available. Equipment fires or work related sparks, friction and hot exhaust can cause even small amounts of dry fuels to ignite into a wildfire and spread easily.”

Since the beginning of wildfire season March 1st there have been 24 wildfires in the Grande Prairie Forest Area burning 52.5 hectares of land. Of them, 22 wildfires have been extinguished, one is under control, and one is listed as turned over to the responsible party.