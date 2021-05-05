County of Grande Prairie residents are being urged not to burn anything until weather conditions start to improve. The plea from the County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service officials comes after responding to a high number of fires over the last week.

County Fire Chief Dan Verdun says it is considered risky to burn during changing fire conditions, with Alberta Wildfire recently issuing an advisory as the risk of a wildfire in the area remains moderate.

Verdun adds they are stopping short of imposing a fire advisory or fire ban, and are hoping residents will listen to their advice until further notice.

“We are simply asking the public to be aware of the dangerous fire conditions and only burn if you have to, or in approved pits, while following all the conditions of a permit,” adds Verdun.

County Fire officials say burning of any kind is automatically prohibited with 12 km/h winds or higher.