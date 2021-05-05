COVID-19 case numbers in the County of Grande Prairie as of May 4th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

A fifth COVID-19 death has been reported in the County of Grande Prairie. According to Alberta Health, the deceased was a man in his 20s with no known comorbidities.

In all, 16 recoveries and 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county on Tuesday. There are 187 active cases of the virus in the region as of May 4th.

In the City of Grande Prairie, 44 recoveries and 18 new cases of the virus were also reported over the last 24 hours. There are now 452 active cases of COVID-19 in the municipality.

The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 608.8 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 588.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 2,271 new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Tuesday from 20,454 tests, for a positivity rate of 11.08 per cent. Province-wide, 666 people remaining hospital due to COVID-19, with 146 requiring the ICU.