The city is asking residents their opinion on what should be a priority for the 2022 municipal budget. A new online survey will allow residents across Grande Prairie to share their thoughts, as well as ask administration questions about the budget and get live responses.

City staff say it will also give them a more in-depth understanding on what services and initiatives residents value the most, including where they want to invest their tax dollars, and how satisfied they are with the services currently on offer.

There are plans for a similar in-person engagement after the online portion of consultation, however, it will depend on COVID-19 provincial health regulations.

The city says all residents have to do is create an account on the website to verify they live here, and to agree to the terms of use. The online survey will be available until May 24th.