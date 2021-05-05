Grande Prairie RCMP are hoping to help keep properties safe this summer with a slew of suggestions on social media.

Grande Prairie RCMP Sgt. Shawn Graham says as part of the #9pmroutine, property owners around the city are being enoucouraged to follow a nightly routine to make sure their property safe.

Grande Prairie RCMP Sgt. Shawn Graham says crime stats indicate that the process does work. He says police in the city responded to 15 reports of break and enters in April 2021, way down from just 42 break and enters reported in April 2020.

“It’s really important people continue to learn how to protect their property against crime.” Graham adds that “when you’re at that 9 pm routine, think about the front doors, back doors, and garage doors. Is it locked?”

He says a few things people can do to help protect their property is installing fences, trimming bushes, close gates, lock doors, and have a well-lit yard.

“These kinds of things are used to discourage crime and deter people from coming onto your property,” he notes.

Graham adds that the most important thing citizens can do to help prevent crime is report suspicious people and vehicles in their neighborhood. He says from March to April 2021, Grande Prairie RCMP noticed a 30 percent increase in calls for suspicious people in neighborhoods.

“That’s a good thing, it means people are invested in their neighborhoods which has resulted in crimes being prevented,” he adds.

Graham says if you notice suspicious activity, remove yourself from the situation and contact the police. He adds that citizens will be asked what happened, where and when did it occur, if anyone is injured, descriptions of the vehicle including the license plate number, the time and direction of travel, and descriptions of the people involved.