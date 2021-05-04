Alberta Wildfire has issued a fire advisory for the Grande Prairie Forest Area due to drying conditions and high wind. It will remain in effect until conditions improve.

Having an advisory means all existing fire permits are still valid and new permits will be issued only for essential burning on a case-by-case basis. However, any burning in the forest area without a valid fire permit is prohibited, other than for campfires, as it is during all of wildfire season.

Residents are warned never to leave a campfire unattended, and to soak a campfire, stir it, and soak it again until it is cool. If you see a wildfire, report it immediately by calling 310-FIRE.

Since the beginning of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 24 wildfires in the Grande Prairie Forest Area that have burned 52.5 hectares. Of them, 22 have been extinguished, one is under control, and one has been turned over to the responsible party.