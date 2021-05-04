COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of May 3rd, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

39 new and 26 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in Grande Prairie on Tuesday. The municipality has 478 active cases of COVID-19 as of May 3rd.

17 recoveries and 16 new cases of the virus were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are 191 active cases of the virus in the region as of Monday.

The latest data from Alberta Health shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 643.8 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie averaging 601.2 cases per 100,000 people. As of May 3rd, the provincial average for active case count sits at 539.1 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.

Across Alberta, 1,743 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered on Monday from 14,585 tests for a positivity rate of approximately 12 per cent. Province-wide, 671 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 150 requiring the ICU.

Editors note: The original version of this article indicated 49 new, and 26 recovered COVID-19 cases in Grande Prairie. We have corrected this error.