Five people are suffering from serious injuries after a boat collided with the trestle bridge on the Wapiti River Sunday evening. Units from the Dunes and Wembley stations were sent to assist Grovedale and Grande Prairie Technical Search and Rescue crews at roughly 6:30 p.m.

Two Stars helicopters alongside a private helicopter made multiple trips to rescue, assess, and treat the five individuals. It is reported that the patients have been moved to higher levels of care and the status of the individuals is unknown.

The Grande Prairie RCMP has confirmed they are investigating the crash, but cannot give further details at this time.