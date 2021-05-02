A household has been displaced by a fire in a Grande Prairie townhouse. The Grande Prairie Fire Department says it was called to the complex in the Lakeland area around 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived, it’s reported smoke and fire could be seen coming out of a second flood window and spreading up the exterior siding of the home. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the other units and the attic.

No injuries have been reported, and all occupants other than those who live in the affected unit have been allowed to return home. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.