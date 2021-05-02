24 new and 20 recovered cases of COVID-19 were identified in the City of Grande Prairie on Saturday. There are now 470 cases of the virus in the municipality.

12 recovered and 11 new COVID-19 cases were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 190 active cases of the virus are now in the region.

Across Alberta, 1,731 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered on Saturday from 16,557, for a positivity rate of 10.4 per cent. Province-wide, 648 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 155 requiring the ICU.