The wildfire danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area is again moderate. Alberta Wildfire notes that the high wind being experienced by the Peace Country can cause extreme fire behavior and allow fires to grow rapidly.

People in the region are urged to check their winter burn sites for possible holdover fires.

“Improperly extinguished fires can flash back to life, especially during a wind event,” explains Wildfire Information Officer Kelly Burke. “Spread out remaining ash and probe the area for hot spots. Using your hand, feel for heat over the ash pile. If you see smoke or feel heat, the fire is still burning beneath the surface. Drench any remaining hot spots with water and stir up the ashes.

Since the beginning of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 18 wildfires in the local forest area, which have burned 10.5 hecatares. It’s noted that all of them were human-caused and considered preventable. Of them, 15 have been extinguished and three have been turned over to the responsible party.