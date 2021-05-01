64 new and 33 recovered cases of COVID-19 were identified in the City of Grande Prairie on Friday. There are now 466 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 21 new and 18 recovered cases of the virus were also reported in the last 24 hours. 191 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 2,433 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday from 20,457 tests, for a positivity rate of 11.89 per cent. Province-wide, 646 people remain in hospital, with 152 requiring the ICU.