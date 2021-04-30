Recently graduated Grande Prairie Regional College students will be grabbing a virtual parchment this weekend when the school releases a 2021 convocation video.

GPRC VP of External Relations Cherene Griffiths says the possibility of any in-person ceremony was dashed due to existing public health measures and rising COVID-19 case numbers. However, she says students and staff have been working through incredibly tough times this past year, and deserve to be recognized.

“Not only have our students worked tirelessly over the course of their programs, they’ve also had the added challenge of learning during a pandemic,” she says.

“This is an impressive feat so it’s only fitting that we take some time to celebrate just how far they’ve come.”

A video, and congratulatory messages will be released on the Grande Prairie Regional College website at 10 a.m. to mark the occasion.