The City of Grande Prairie will be closing municipally run recreational facilities, and are closing all indoor bookings for a minimum of two weeks in response to the COVID-19 provincial update Thurday night.

The city says the affected centres are The Leisure Centre, Dave Barr Community Centre, Revolution Place, and Community Knowledge Campus including the Eastlink, and Coca-Cola Centre.

The municipality says personal training, swimming lessons, one on one sessions, and group bookings will also be cancelled for a minimum of two weeks.

All other previously announced and implemented health and safety measures also remain in effect.

The city is encouraging residents to use outdoor facilities such as the splash park and walking trails. Outdoor park permits and sport field bookings will continue to be available.