If you’re driving on the highways in the Grande Prairie region this Saturday, remember to slow down, and keep your eye out for young volunteers and their families cleaning garbage in the ditch.

On May 1st, members of not-for-profit organizations like 4-H, the Girl Guides, as well as various churches throw on a reflective jacket and keep the sides of roadways looking great to help raise money for their various causes.

The incentive for clearing up debris for the clubs comes after earning $100 per kilometre finished. All COVID-19 health and safety measures are expected to be followed, including masking and distancing.