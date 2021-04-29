COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of April 28th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

61 new and 31 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. There are now 457 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 17 recoveries and 17 new cases of COVID-19 were also identified over the last 24 hours. 194 active cases remain in the region.

Across Alberta, a new single-day record of 2,048 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered on Wednesday from 20,582 tests, for a positivity rate of 9.77 per cent.

Province-wide, 632 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 151 requiring the ICU.