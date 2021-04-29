The Grande Prairie RCMP is warning the public about a scam involving cryptocurrency, which has already reportedly bilked some in the region out of sizable sums of money.

Police say in the last couple of months, they have received a number of reports of a scam with different variations, including cheque cashing scams, and what police are calling online investment schemes.

Authorities say scammers begin by contacting their potential victims by phone or email, that both appear to be from a real source, and are then inundated with information that may appear convincing to try and agree to hand over money, or personal information.

The RCMP says when faced with something you feel suspicious about, take a step back, and think the situation through. Police say some helpful tips to remember when dealing with potential fraudsters include verifying the caller’s phone number or email address, carefully inspect any email or physical document they wish to provide, and never feel pressured to make a quick decision.

Anyone who believes they may have fallen victim to a scam in recent months is urged to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700.