Freezing rain warning issued for Grande Prairie
Freezing rain has led to icy road conditions in Grande Prairie (Kyle Evans, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
**UPDATE: WARNING HAS ENDED**
Environment Canada has issued a warning for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview region, saying freezing rain is expected throughout the early hours of the day.
Patchy freezing rain will fall this morning.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.