59 recoveries and 10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. There are now 427 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

25 recoveries and 11 new cases were also discovered in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are 191 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Across Alberta, 1,839 new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Tuesday from 18,976 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 9.7 per cent. Province-wide, 643 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 145 requiring the ICU.

Editors note: The original version of this article indicated 58 recoveries. We apologize for the error.