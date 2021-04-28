Despite not being able to gather in person because of COVID-19 restrictions, a virtual National Day of Mourning was held on Wednesday in Grande Prairie. The Grande Prairie Regional Safety Committee held a virtual ceremony to honour workers who were killed, hurt or made ill on the job.

Mayor Jackie Clayton says 150 men and women died at their workplace in Alberta. She hopes that everyone will reinforce the importance of workplace safety and honour and remember those that have been killed, injured, or made ill at their workplace.

This year, Kelly Pack spoke at the ceremony to share with attendees the moment that changed “in a blink of an eye.” On April 28th, 2015, Pack says he was hit by a 3858-pound manhole base at his workplace.

“I’m not supposed to be here right now, I’m not even supposed to be walking but, I am,” says Pack, adding, “you actually have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of your life.”

Kelley hopes that people will take his story to be reminded of the importance of workplace safety.

The National Day of Mourning was first recognized in 1991 after the Workers Mourning Day Act was passed.