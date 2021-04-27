39 recovered and 27 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are 476 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 21 recovered and 10 new cases of the virus were also on Monday. 208 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 1,539 new cases were identified on Monday from 13,743 tests, for a positivity rate of 11.1 per cent. Province-wide, 635 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 143 requiring the ICU.