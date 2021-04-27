Peace Wapiti Academy students in grades 9 through 12 will be working from home for the rest of the week.

Students in the affected grades will be learning from home from April 27th-29th, with a in person classes scheduled to start again on Monday, May 3rd.

In an email to the parents, the schools says the decision was made due to the high number of isolating staff and students.

Any students requiring additional support, including equipment, are being asked to contact the school Tuesday to make arrangements.