Students at Charles Spencer High School will be learning from home for the next two weeks. In a email sent to parents on Monday, Principal Chris Dextrase says the request to return to online learning was made to Alberta Education after it became ‘operationally impractical’ to continue offering in-person learning at the facility due to climbing COVID-19 cases in the school community.

From April 27th to May 10th, students will be shifting to all online classes at their regularly scheduled time.

Two other schools in the region also have segments of their student populations learning from home as well. Spirit River Regional Academy and Peace Wapiti Academy both extended remote learning for many students due to a large number of staff members isolating from previous COVID-19 cases in the schools.