The upgraded water treatment system will be partially funded by the provincial government (Photo Courtesy, County of Grande Prairie)

The Hamlet of La Glace is one step closer to an upgraded water treatment plant. This after County of Grande Prairie council approved and are moving forward with a design for an upgraded water treatment infrastructure.

“Council has been working on this for quite a while with administration,” says County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre. She adds with multiple options provided to council, they were looking to ensure they were making the best decision for the community.

The design passed in council will have the new water pipes along 99th street connecting a water treatment facility at the old fire hall to existing water distribution systems, as well as extending out to the remainder of the community.

During the council meeting, eight of the nine councillors were in favour of the first option that will be located on the east side of the Hamlet. Councillor Peter Harris showed hesitation in the cost of the water treatment plant at the council meeting.

“That’s why it [the draft] was sent back a couple of times, to come back with some options, it was presented to us with four or five different options,” says Beaupre, adding that this is the most cost-effective option that was presented to the council.

“It takes into account the grant money plus other revenues to create a safe and effective water source in La Glace,” she adds. “Regardless of COVID or not, it’s always a good thing to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars.”

The 99th street design will cost roughly $1.5 million and will be partially funded from a provincial grant of $750,000, with the remainder paid for by the municipality.